Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Up 2.6%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU) was up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 42,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 123,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$16.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47.

Bell Copper Company Profile (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

