Bella Protocol Market Cap Reaches $75.75 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.75 million and approximately $38.65 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00006156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00776164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.42 or 0.04672206 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

