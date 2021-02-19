Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) dropped 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 619,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 427,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.