Bennett Rosenthal Sells 45,013 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73.

On Thursday, February 11th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 300 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 687,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $53.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.