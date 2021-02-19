Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report sales of $213.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.20 million and the highest is $213.38 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $869.84 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $872.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.
Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
