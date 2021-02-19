Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report sales of $213.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.20 million and the highest is $213.38 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $869.84 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $872.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

