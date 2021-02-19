Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $213.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $869.84 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $872.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

