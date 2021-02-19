Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €55.95 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €55.95 ($65.82) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

