Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.80. 17,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

