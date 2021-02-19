Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,695. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

