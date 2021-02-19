Bernie B. Berry III Sells 4,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,527.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. 6,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,710. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 193,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

