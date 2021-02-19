Bernie B. Berry III Sells 4,000 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,527.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KIDS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. 6,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,710. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.
Separately, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
