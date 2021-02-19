BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.59. 2,540,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,072,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BEST by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in BEST by 42.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BEST by 19.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,527 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in BEST by 98.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BEST during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

