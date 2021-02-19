BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00838673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.31 or 0.04942237 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

