Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Up 8.7%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares shot up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.51. 478,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the average session volume of 66,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Betterware de Mexico in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $239,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

