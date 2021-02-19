BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $63.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after acquiring an additional 183,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 489,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

