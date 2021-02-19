Binance Coin Price Tops $295.16 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 119% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $295.16 or 0.00524036 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion and $16.60 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00081684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.25 or 0.00421222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00029192 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,594.20 or 0.79174887 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

