Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.98 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $7.09 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00777846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.04651476 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,984,384,202 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.