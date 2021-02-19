BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 588,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,084,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions in the United States. The company operates through Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, and Clyra Medical segments. Its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) platform is a water treatment system for decontamination and disinfection.

