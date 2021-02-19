BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $412,051.35 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $411,961.32.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Michael Rice sold 813 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 246,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.