BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $183,786.84 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $183,786.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,705.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.92. 246,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,182. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

