BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 1,882 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $76,540.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,736.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52.

BLFS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

