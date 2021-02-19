BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 4,640 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,755.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BLFS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

