BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 4,728 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $192,713.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,357.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. 246,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $5,640,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

