BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,835. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

