BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Insider Vincent O’neill Sells 25,000 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,859. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,839,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

