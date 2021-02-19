Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

BIR traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.13. 1,514,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$832.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$3.48.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

