Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.95

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.91, with a volume of 92105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

BDT has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

