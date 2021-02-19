Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 45.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.19 million and $253.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.