Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Cap Tops $330.34 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $330.34 million and $8.27 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $17.79 or 0.00034599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,405.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.53 or 0.01351062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.00456786 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003586 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

