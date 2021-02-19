Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $485.72 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $485.72 million and approximately $84.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 75% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $27.73 or 0.00049387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00315997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00129918 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.