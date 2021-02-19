Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,775.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 64.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.52 million and $3,775.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00321523 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00133369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

