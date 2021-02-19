Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Reaches $3,475.66

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,475.66 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,850.41 or 0.99946637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00165890 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003307 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

