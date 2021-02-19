BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $32,551.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.00319300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00134155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00051102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

