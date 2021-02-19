BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $8.15 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $800.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.54 or 0.03555356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00433189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.08 or 0.01294746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00495664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00441749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00317627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002866 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,540,306 coins and its circulating supply is 18,039,347 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

