BitMax Token Reaches Market Cap of $317.13 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. BitMax Token has a market cap of $317.13 million and $14.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 73% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.48 or 0.00783226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00041455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00058218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020957 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.42 or 0.04687537 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

