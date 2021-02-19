BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells $312,393.02 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry D. Bouts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00.

Shares of BJRI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

