BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells $505,400.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,632. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

