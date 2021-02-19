Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $86.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $90.70 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $103.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $354.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.67 million to $356.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $330.65 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

