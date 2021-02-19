BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -187.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

