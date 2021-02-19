BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) (LON:BERI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) (LON:BERI) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.19). 895,793 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 654,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.28.

In related news, insider Andrew Robson purchased 14,000 shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £11,480 ($14,998.69).

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.