Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Blackrock Gold Corp. (CVE:BRC) traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. 153,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 361,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Gold Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Cloud project located in the Elko County, Nevada covering an area of approximately 45 square kilometers.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.