BlackRock Inc. Acquires 655,903 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.52% of Atmos Energy worth $1,265,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,520,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

