BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.63% of Cognex worth $1,489,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

CGNX stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

