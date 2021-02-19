BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,434,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

