BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of VICI Properties worth $1,185,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

