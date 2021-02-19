BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,972,072 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.54% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,453,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,997,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 398.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 429,867 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,079.4% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 426,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 390,539 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after buying an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,964,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.