BlackRock Inc. Has $1.30 Billion Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,096,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,232 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.98% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,302,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

