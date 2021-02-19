BlackRock Inc. Has $1.38 Billion Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 325,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.26% of Bio-Techne worth $1,380,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $397.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

