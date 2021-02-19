BlackRock Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.60% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,425,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $222.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day moving average is $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

