BlackRock Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,732,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,974 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of ONEOK worth $1,486,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 155,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $44.86 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

