BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.01% of STERIS worth $1,457,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.86. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

